Daniele De Rossi Admits That AS Roma Couldn't Deal With Liverpool's 'Long Ball' Tactics

April 25, 2018

Daniele De Rossi has conceded that AS Roma struggled to deal with Liverpool's long ball tactics after the Italians were beaten 5-2 at Anfield.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium as quoted by The Evening Standard, De Rossi acknowledged Liverpool's use of the long ball, saying:

"They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch, and it's difficult to cover that space when there are players who are always faster than you.”

Roma's tactics surprised many, with the use of a high defensive line coming in for a lot of criticism, especially given how well documented Liverpool's lightning quick attack is. 


De Rossi admitted this was something Roma struggled with on the night, saying: "Here we started strong, but then suffered under their pace and the ferocity of their attacks. We have to learn those lessons for the second leg."

But the veteran midfielder was quick to reassure Roma fans that the tie was not yet over, recalling the Italians famous comeback against Barcelona.  


"We can cling to what we've already done in the quarter final, which certainly tells us it's possible. It's our duty to believe and to try, for us and above all for the people who love Roma."

Roma will be going into the second leg with a glimmer of hope after they grabbed two late away goals to keep the tie interesting. They'll be hoping for a repeat of their famous victory over Barcelona in the quarter final when Liverpool travel to Rome.

