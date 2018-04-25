EFL Clear Wolves & Jorge Mendes of Illegal Transfer Activity Following Lengthy Investigation

Wolves will not face an investigation into their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes after the Football League found no grounds to punish them.

The EFL released a statement on Thursday afternoon after they had held lengthy discussions with the Championship winners about the level of involvement that Mendes has in the corridors of power at Molineux.

Wolves' fellow second tier clubs had called on the authorities to look into Wolves' affairs concerning Mendes, with the Midlands outfit accused of bypassing rules and regulations over transfers concerning some of his clientele.

But the EFL explained why there was no case for Mendes or Wolves to answer after conducing a review into how the club - and it's 'Relevant Persons' - is run.

The statement read: "Following the commitment made in March, as a result of some concerns raised by a number of Championship clubs, the EFL has met with Wolverhampton Wanderers to ensure compliance with the requirements of its regulations.

"At that meeting, a request for information was made by the EFL and following a comprehensive review of the detail subsequently provided by the club, it has been determined that Mr Mendes holds no role at the club and, as such should not be categorised as a ‘Relevant Person’ as defined by League regulations. On this basis there is no requirement for him to submit to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

BREAKING: Due to numerous complaints from fellow Championship clubs the EFL are satisfied that 'Super Agent' Jorge Mendes has NO role at Wolves whatsoever.



So im guessing the likes of Ruben Neves wanted to leave Champions League football to play for their childhood team then. pic.twitter.com/GjAGhOQdFG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 25, 2018

(You may also be interested in Newly-Promoted Wolves Hope to Use Jorge Mendes Link to Beat Competition for Man City Defender)



"As part of the discussions the club has been reminded of its continuing obligation to keep under review the status of both existing Relevant Persons, but also any other individuals who may at some point acquire the status of Relevant Person, and advise the League (and, given the recent promotion, the Premier League) accordingly.

"The EFL would like to place on record its appreciation to the management of Wolverhampton Wanderers for their help and assistance in resolving this matter within a sensible and appropriate timeframe. The EFL will be making no further comment."

Wolves will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship with two games left to play.

