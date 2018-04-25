Fans Applaud Mohamed Salah's 'Class' After Cameras Capture Tunnel Moment in Roma Clash

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has shown his character with a fantastic display of respect for his former Roma teammates in Tuesday night's Champions League semi final clash.

The Egyptian, who was recently crowned PFA Player of the Year, scored two goals as Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners against his former side in the first leg of their Champions League semi final tie.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma for £35m last summer, refused to celebrate either of the goals he scored against his former side, as a mark of respect to the opportunity they had given him to showcase his ability.

Before the game, BT Sport cameras picked up another fantastic moment of sportsmanship from the Liverpool star. Salah was filmed hugging every single one of his former Roma teammates as the players lined up in the tunnel ahead of the game.

Another story of Salah's fantastic attitude has emerged. Before attending the PFA awards, Salah asked Jürgen Klopp if another teammate could attend the awards ceremony with him. The reason for this was that Salah wanted the team to be represented on the night, not just himself. Klopp obliged and sent Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to accompany Salah to the ceremony.

Jordan Henderson attended last night's PFA Awards at the request of Mohamed Salah, who wanted to have #LFC as a team represented at the event to share the honour with them.



Jürgen Klopp agreed to the request and as captain, Henderson went down on behalf on the team. pic.twitter.com/ebGpL6Q8e5 — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) April 23, 2018

Here's how Twitter reacted to Salah's show of respect for his former teammates in the tunnel before kick off at Anfield.

One user described Salah as 'a class act', while another said the forward was 'setting new standards for humans every single day'.

Salah hugging every single Roma player and every Roma employee in the tunnel - setting new standards for humans every single day. — Ahmed El Hamawy (@7amawy) April 24, 2018

What a class act Mo Salah is by the way. Going up to every single Roma player individually and hugging them in the tunnel. Ex teammates or not, not many would do that #LFC — MB (@milliebilcliff) April 24, 2018

Salah always hugging, shaking hands & kissing everyone



such humble — currently broke af (@uTsebo) April 24, 2018

How good was that too see mo salah hugging aw the roma players in the tunnel #class — jamie docherty (@jamiedocherty11) April 24, 2018

You'll never walk alone.. followed by Salah hugging Roma players all 11 of em, WOW👏 — Figaro (@14_Figaro) April 24, 2018

Liverpool travel to Roma for the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday 2nd May. Roma notched two away goals at Anfield and have already demonstrated that they are capable of staging a remarkable comeback on the European stage, after dramatically eliminating Barcelona in the quarter finals.

However, the form of the sensational Mohamed Salah could well be enough to keep the Italians at bay and see Liverpool progress to the final of the Champions League in Kyiv next month.