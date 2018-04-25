Frank Lampard Criticises Liverpool Defender After Edin Dzeko Goal in 5-2 Roma Win

Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard was not very impressed with Dejan Lovren's positioning that lead to Roma scoring their first goal against Liverpool in the Reds' 5-2 win at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Speaking on BT Sport after the match, (via the Express ), Lampard criticised Lovren's tracking of Edin Dzeko who ran in behind the Croatian to collect a Radja Nainggolan pass before putting the ball past Loris Karius.

Lampard, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, said: “It’s poor defending from Lovren here. I think he knows he’s in trouble, he doesn’t realise until too late though. He needs to run back earlier but he keeps running backwards. He needs to get sideways on and start running, he doesn’t.

"Edin Dzeko’s movement is good, the timing (of the pass) is great. I just think he could have made it more difficult but yes on a positive side the pass was great. That’s Champions League football at this level. One moment can change the aspect of the game."

Liverpool were quick out of the blocks thanks to two goals in the first half by the new PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah before a Sadio Mané finish and two goals by Roberto Firmino in the second half sent Liverpool on their way to what looked like a comfortable victory.

Dzeko's goal in the 81st minute sparked a mini comeback by Roma who were 5-0 after 70 minutes. Diego Perotti's penalty in the 85th minute means Roma have another chance to overturn a three goal deficit in the second leg, just like they did against Barcelona in the quarter finals, where they came from 4-1 down in the first leg to win the second leg 3-0 at home.