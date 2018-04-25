Gary Neville Still Holding Onto Roma Hope After Embarrassing Himself With Pre-Match UCL Prediction

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville made a bit of a fool out of himself on Tuesday, by incorrectly predicting the outcome of Liverpool's match against Roma.

The former Manchester United defender predicted to Sky Sports that Liverpool would win the first leg 2-1, but get knocked out over two legs by the Italians.

Neville's early guess was made to look a little ridiculous as Jurgen Klopp's men blasted their way to an impressive 5-2 victory at Anfield.

It's half-time in the tie. Another big 90 minutes in Rome await.



Up the Reds! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LeSwh7tVzl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2018

However, thanks to a late rally from Roma, Neville's prediction could still come true. It would take an impressive feat for the Giallorossi to overturn their deficit in the second leg next Wednesday, but they produced a similarly sensational comeback to eliminate Barcelona in dramatic fashion in the quarter finals.

"I’m going for Liverpool to win their first leg 2-1, but I’ll add that I also think they’ll get knocked out over the two legs," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Roma are a very different proposition and capable of frustrating Jurgen Klopp’s attack."

After Roma scored two goals to reduce their 5-0 deficit to 5-2, Neville tweeted a meme showing he is still holding out hope for the return tie. Neville accompanied the picture with a laughing emoji.





At least he can join in with the rest of us by laughing at himself.

Liverpool travel to Rome next Wednesday as they look to progress to the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.