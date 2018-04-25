Gary Neville Still Holding Onto Roma Hope After Embarrassing Himself With Pre-Match UCL Prediction

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville made a bit of a fool out of himself on Tuesday, by incorrectly predicting the outcome of Liverpool's match against Roma.

The former Manchester United defender predicted to Sky Sports that Liverpool would win the first leg 2-1, but get knocked out over two legs by the Italians.

Neville's early guess was made to look a little ridiculous as Jurgen Klopp's men blasted their way to an impressive 5-2 victory at Anfield.

However, thanks to a late rally from Roma, Neville's prediction could still come true. It would take an impressive feat for the Giallorossi to overturn their deficit in the second leg next Wednesday, but they produced a similarly sensational comeback to eliminate Barcelona in dramatic fashion in the quarter finals.

"I’m going for Liverpool to win their first leg 2-1, but I’ll add that I also think they’ll get knocked out over the two legs," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Roma are a very different proposition and capable of frustrating Jurgen Klopp’s attack."

After Roma scored two goals to reduce their 5-0 deficit to 5-2, Neville tweeted a meme showing he is still holding out hope for the return tie. Neville accompanied the picture with a laughing emoji. 


At least he can join in with the rest of us by laughing at himself.

Liverpool travel to Rome next Wednesday as they look to progress to the final of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)