Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli right back Elseid Hysaj in the summer.

According to Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea have already met with Hysaj's Albanian agent Mario Giuffredi on multiple occasions.

Hysaj reportedly has a €50m release clause set in his contract, and the English trio may see that as an opportunity to bolster their defence at an affordable price in today's market.

The Albanian defender has been a major protagonist in Napoli's amazing season so far, but that has made him one of the most coveted jewels in Naples.

Hysaj has made 41 appearances for the Italian side this season, and has proven his adaptability when deputizing at left back during Faouzi Ghoulam's two spells out injured.

The Blues apparently consider the 24-year-old ‘perfect’ for the Premier League, and aim to bring him to Stamford Bridge to replace Davide Zappacosta, whose Chelsea career is in doubt after a unimpressive first season in the Premier League.

However, Antonio Conte’s side will face stiff competition for the Napoli star's signature. Napoli are reportedly trying to tie Hysaj down to a new contract to fend of any potential suitors, but to compete with the wages Premier League clubs can offer will be difficult for the Serie A side.

Liverpool also hold an interest in the Albanian, alongside Manchester United who are reportedly 'very interested' in bringing Hysaj to the Premier League amid continued speculation that Matteo Darmian will be leaving the club in the summer.