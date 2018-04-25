Report: Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool Eye Napoli Defender Elseid Hysaj

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli right back Elseid Hysaj in the summer.

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

ChelseaManchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli right back Elseid Hysaj in the summer.

According to Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea have already met with Hysaj's Albanian agent Mario Giuffredi on multiple occasions.

Hysaj reportedly has a €50m release clause set in his contract, and the English trio may see that as an opportunity to bolster their defence at an affordable price in today's market. 

The Albanian defender has been a major protagonist in Napoli's amazing season so far, but that has made him one of the most coveted jewels in Naples.

Hysaj has made 41 appearances for the Italian side this season, and has proven his adaptability when deputizing at left back during Faouzi Ghoulam's two spells out injured. 

The Blues apparently consider the 24-year-old ‘perfect’ for the Premier League, and aim to bring him to Stamford Bridge to replace Davide Zappacosta, whose Chelsea career is in doubt after a unimpressive first season in the Premier League. 

However, Antonio Conte’s side will face stiff competition for the Napoli star's signature. Napoli are reportedly trying to tie Hysaj down to a new contract to fend of any potential suitors, but to compete with the wages Premier League clubs can offer will be difficult for the Serie A side. 

Liverpool also hold an interest in the Albanian, alongside Manchester United who are reportedly 'very interested' in bringing Hysaj to the Premier League amid continued speculation that Matteo Darmian will be leaving the club in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)