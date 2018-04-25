Report: Mario Mandzukic to Leave Juventus; Chinese Super League Move Likely

Mario Mandzukic is set to leave Juventus in the summer after a three-year stint, with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) likely to be next on the agenda.

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Mario Mandzukic is set to leave Juventus in the summer after a three-year stint, with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) likely to be next on the agenda, according to reports.

While the Croatian veteran has been a first-team regular for Juventus this season, Rai Sport have claimed that Mandzukic is destined to leave the Old Lady this summer, with several CSL clubs heading the queue for his services.

The former Bayern Munich star has mostly played out of position this season on the left wing, leading to a decline in goals with only five league strikes in 29 Serie A appearances. 

The 31-year-old has been more clinical in the Champions League however, scoring an impressive four goals in just six games in the competition, including a brace in Juventus's heartbreaking exit to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The report also claims that Mandzukic's could still stay at the current Italian champions beyond the end of season with his decision to leave hindering on the future of current manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian has built up a good relationship with the Croat over the last few years, meaning that if the Juve manager stays beyond the summer, Mandzukic could be tempted to stay on in Turin for at least one more season. 

With the World Cup just around the corner, Mario Mandzukic will want to focus on ending the season well at Juventus and add to his 30 international goal tally in Russia. 

