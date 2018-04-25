PHOTO: Peter Crouch Continues Twitter Comedy Career With Response to Royal Baby Announcement

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Peter Crouch has for a while been one of the best footballers to follow on social media. No scheduled club photo tweet with a couple of added emojis for Crouchie, no sir. The veteran beanpole likes to keep it original and genuinely funny online.

The popular England star took his self-deprecating comedy to the royals this week, as they welcomed a new addition to the British monarchy.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton had their third child, Crouch just couldn’t resist the opportunity to congratulate them with the perfect tongue-in-cheek response.

Kensington Palace tweeted a welcome message with a picture of the royal couple looking skyward. The Stoke City striker decided to turn this into a quip about his famed height, adding: “Congratulations! It was a pleasure sharing your big day with you."

However, while Crouch basked in the likes and retweets, it was his wife Abbey Clancy who would have the last laugh, seizing on the opportunity to mock her husband with her response: "Why are you never this funny at home.”

It’s not the first time Crouch has created a stir on social media either, becoming very active on Twitter over the past few years.

The 6ft 7in forward is always joking around on the site whether it’s mocking his fellow professionals or simply mocking himself.

With the striker turning 38 next year, his footballing career is nearing its end, but it seems the Englishmen could have a promising future in comedy. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)