Report Claims Diego Simeone Has Turned Down Offer to Become Next Arsenal Manager

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has reportedly turned down an offer to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal's new manager, after the Gunners approached Simeone in an attempt to lure the Argentine to the Emirates.

 

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are planning a series of meetings with representatives of some of the best available managers in the world, as they look for Wenger's replacement - with the likes of Luis Enrique and Ralf Ragnick on their shortlist.

However, according to the Mirror (via the Metro), Simeone has informed the Gunners that he is not interested in being on the list of candidates and is very much happy with his position at Atletico Madrid.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Tasked with finding a new manager for the first time in over 20 years, the Arsenal board is looking far and wide for the best possible candidate to take over the reins from Wenger, who surprised the footballing world by announcing that he will leave the Gunners at the end of the season.


In addition to some of the big names that have been mentioned, former Arsenal captains Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have also surfaced as possible options, with Pep Guardiola backing Vieira as a credible candidate.

 

Interestingly, Simeone and Wenger will face off on Thursday night in the Europa League semi-final first leg clash at the Emirates, in what is both clubs' last chance for silverware this season.

Simeone has been the heart of Atletico Madrid's success since he took charge of the club in 2011, winning the Copa del Rey in 2013, the La Liga in 2014 and twice runners-up in the Champions League, losing to rivals Real Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 finals respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)