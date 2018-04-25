Report Claims Pep Guardiola's Man City Could Tempt Andres Iniesta Away From China Move

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Andres Iniesta's expected move east to the Chinese Super League may not be done and dusted, with a report claiming Manchester City could be interested in tempting the legendary playmaker to remain in Europe.

AS claim that Pep Guardiola is interested in reuniting with the player he once predicted would 'retire us all', while Arsenal - if they appoint Luis Enrique as Arsene Wenger's successor - and Paris Saint-Germain could also make counter offers.

Iniesta has declared that he will make an announcement on his future in the coming days, following a performance for the ages in the Copa Del Rey final win over Sevilla.

Despite signing a 'lifetime' contract with Barcelona as recently as October, speculation has ramped up in recent weeks that the 2010 World Cup winner will move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season. 

Chongqing Dangdai Lifan is the speculated destination, if the 33-year-old four-time Champions League winner does swap Spain for China as expected, but AS' report claims the deal is not a sure thing.

They state that in his recent renewal, Iniesta agreed with club president Josep Bartomeu that he would be allowed to leave "whenever he chose". Many Barça fans are still holding out hope that that never happens.

While China would constitute a very different challenge for Iniesta who has won all trophies possible at Barcelona since making his senior debut in 2002, the chance to remain at the highest level and link up with Guardiola, even for one more season, may be a tempting prospect.

