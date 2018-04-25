REVEALED: Fans Decide Who Will Be the Breakout Star of the 2018 World Cup in 90min Poll

We all love it when a relatively unknown player stars at the World Cup and becomes a household name. James Rodriguez's exploits for Colombia back in 2014 spring to mind, a tournament which saw him go from a relatively well known player at Monaco to a global superstar at Real Madrid via a £63m transfer.

It does tend to happen at most World Cup finals - we also saw it with Thomas Muller in South Africa in 2010 - which begs the question, who will be the breakout star of this summer's tournament in Russia?

We set up a poll to see who you thought would put their name up in lights after this summer's tournament...

Well, it's safe to say that the results are pretty conclusive. RB Leipzig and Germany star Timo Werner leads the way with a massive 63% of the vote, and justifiably so.

The 22-year-old has 18 goals in all competitions so far this season for the Bundesliga side, having scored 21 in 28 league starts for the club last season.

The former Stuttgart man's stock is well on the rise, with big money moves to some of Europe's top clubs being touted ahead of the summer. If he performs with Germany in Russia, it is a real possibility that Werner could go for over £100m.

Fun fact 🤓 Timo #Werner has three namesakes in the U13 Girls team 👧



There's something in the name too 🤔 ⚽ Mia (7 goals), Jasmin (6) and Zoé (6) have all scored for the league leaders, who are the only girls team in their division. pic.twitter.com/AdXyyZGHQ2 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 20, 2018

PSV's Mexican prospect Hirving Lozano is the closest competitor to Werner with 15% of the votes. The 22-year-old has scored 21 goals and recorded eight assists for the Eredivisie side this season; his progress is being monitored by a number of top clubs, Manchester City included.





Behind the Mexican starlet, Juventus and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has scraped 8% of the votes. Not many will have heard of the 20-year-old defensive midfielder, but after recently being entrusted to start the Old Lady's Champions League quarter final first leg against Real Madrid of all teams, his name is becoming a lot more recognised.

🔥 Hirving Lozano in the Dutch Eredivisie:



25 games

15 goals ⚽

11 assists 🅰️



CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ueiKlz60IQ — LOZANO STATS 🇲🇽 (@LozanoStats) April 15, 2018

Pione Sisto and Aleksandr Golovin both share 6% of the votes. Sisto has scored five goals and made nine more for Celta Vigo this season, impressing for the Spanish side on numerous occasions. Given the fact that the 23-year-old plays his football for Denmark, there is a chance that he could become the star man for his country and become a global star.

In Golovin's case, the 21-year-old Russian has had a fairly underwhelming season statistically with just six goals to his name. However, the CSKA Moscow midfielder has put in a succession of good performances; like Sisto, given the relative lack of superstars in his country's team, there is a chance for him to grab Russia's games by the scruff of the neck.

With just 2% of the votes is Morocco's defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Feyenoord star is an excellent passer of the ball and possesses a dangerous long shot, and given the fact he will have tricky players like Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal around him, there is potential for him to cause problems this summer.