Spurs' Harry Winks Could Return From Ankle Injury Before End of Season With World Cup Spot at Stake

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Tottenham star Harry Winks could be set for a return to training this week and may yet feature for Spurs in the season run-in, according to the Evening Standard.

The England international has struggled with ankle injuries since the first half of the season and has only made three appearances in the FA Cup for Tottenham since the turn of the year.

His injury woes this season have come as huge blow for both Spurs and England. Earlier in the season, the 22-year-old was in contention for a spot in the England starting lineup and was instrumental during Tottenham's 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in November.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to the report, Winks does not need surgery on the injury, giving Tottenham hope that the midfielder can return to first team training in the coming weeks and play some part in their remaining four Premier League games.

Winks will also be hoping to return to the fray before the end of season in an attempt to catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate once more. 

The midfielder impressed when he made his England debut against Lithuania in October but his lack of minutes due to the injury will have hampered his World Cup hopes.

