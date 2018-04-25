Thibaut Courtois Taking Legal Action Against Ex-Belgium Boss Over Team Leak Accusations

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he and his father, Thierry, have decided to take legal action against former Belgium national team coach Marc Wilmots following an accusation that Thierry Courtois sold Belgium team news to journalists during Euro 2016.

Wilmots, who was sacked shortly after Belgium - who were among the pre-tournament favourites in France - lost against Wales in the quarter finals, made the bold accusation during an interview with beIN Sports earlier this week.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The 49-year-old retired midfielder claimed that French journalists had proof that Belgium team news had been sold and that Courtois Sr. was the responsible for doing it.

In a statement released on social media, Thibaut said: "Mr M. Wilmots - not for the first time - reiterates publicly and intentionally accusations against my honor and my reputation as well as my father and we have decided to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceedings for Libel and Defamation." [sic]

Reports in June 2016 claimed there had been a 'serious altercation' between Wilmots and Courtois following Belgium's defeat in their opening game of Euro 2016 at the hands of Italy. Any such row was later denied, but Courtois then appeared to blame Wilmots and his tactics for the Wales loss.

Having made his senior international debut in 2011, Courtois was selected for the 2014 World Cup and will keep goal for Belgium at a third major tournament at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Belgium will begin their campaign against Panama in Sochi on 18th June, before further group games against Tunisia in Moscow and England in Kaliningrad during a 10-day period.

