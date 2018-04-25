VIDEO: Roma Star Impressed By Anfield as He Greets Former Teammate Mohamed Salah Before UCL Clash

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was delighted to be reunited with his former AS Roma teammates before last night's UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at Anfield, which the Reds won 5-2.

According to an article in Metro, The Egyptian winger received a warm greeting from Roma players, including midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who was evidently impressed by Liverpool and Anfield.

The Belgian said to Salah before the game: "I’m going to the pitch… not bad, eh?"

Nainggolan had previously admitted he was daunted by the prospect of playing the Reds, who he claimed were the toughest opponents left in the draw.

For most of Tuesday's clash, the Belgian's fears were vindicated, as the Reds steamrollered his side, with Salah scoring two sublime goals and creating two others. When Roberto Firmino headed home from a corner to make the score 5-0, the visitors appeared dead and buried.

However, Nainggolan helped to give the Italian side hope by setting up Edin Džeko with a fine lofted pass. Roma also added a second from the penalty spot to give themselves faint hope of a comeback in the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

Salah left Roma for Liverpool last summer for £37m and is still good friends with a number of his former teammates - including Džeko, who had jokingly asked Salah to "rest a little bit" against Roma. Going by Tuesday's display, the Bosnian's request fell on deaf ears.

