5 of the Biggest Super Fans in World Football

Most of us consider ourselves to be committed fans who spend our hard earned money travelling home and away to support our teams. Our weekends are dedicated to football, whilst our weekdays are spent keeping up to date with the latest on the club we so dearly love. Football, football, football; its a way of life.

However, for those of us who consider ourselves to be the aforementioned, there is always a select few who take it one step further. Super fans, as they are more commonly known, out do the normal fan by some distance.

In addition to travelling home and away, they tend to do it with the club's crest inked all over them, that same crest engraved upon their head somewhere, whilst also having the name of 'Mr *insert club name here* after legally changing it in a moment of madness.

Here are seven of the biggest super fans in world football...

Speedo Mick

Image by TomLynch

You'd be mental to attend a football game in speedos at the best of times weather wise, or just in general to be honest, but Everton super fan Michael Cullen - or Speedo Mick as he's more commonly known - thinks otherwise.

The budgy-smuggler-wearing Toffee has raised over £100k for charities over the last three years through numerous fundraising activities, including swimming the Channel despite admitting to not being unable to swim.

Mick attends every Everton game home and away in his now iconic blue speedos in wind, rain or snow to raise funds for charity and is a true Goodison Park hero. Nice one, Mick.

John Portsmouth Football Club Westwood

Image by TomLynch

John Westwood, as he was formerly known before he legally added the name of his beloved club, is one of football's most dedicated supporters by a long stretch. The 54-year-old currently has 60 Portsmouth tattoos adorning his body, the club crest shaved into his head, and has 'PFC' engraved on his TEETH. Westwood can also be seen at Fratton Park with his distinctive hat and blue wig, as well as his hand bell which he uses to represent the 'Pompey Chimes'. More reservedly, the Pompey fanatic is a bookseller when he isn't passionately backing his club. What can't this man do?