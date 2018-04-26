Aston Villa Fans Rejoice as West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Appears to Drop a Very Tasty Hint

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Aston Villa fans expressed their excitement as Robert Snodgrass appeared to imply he would be signing a permanent deal with the Villains this summer.

The Scotland international's season long loan comes to an end next month and has had a really good season for his adopted club, playing a key role in their rise up the Championship table.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Snodgrass has scored eight goals and tabled 13 assists in 38 league appearances to date, and has certainly given reason enough for the Villa supporters to want to see him in their colours.

It is understood that the Midlands club would like to get him back in on a permanent basis ahead of the 2018/19 campaign - and it would appear the player himself would like the move to come to fruition.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate Luke Roper for winning the contract to design the club's kit for next season, and apparently something as unassuming as that is a sure-fire sign he wants to sign in the eyes of hopeful Villa fans.

Snodgrass, who has even insisted he wants to stay in the past, was inundated with messages from fans wanting to see him at Villa Park again next season, whether that be in the Championship or back in the Premier League.

The former Norwich and Hull wide man was left out of the side for the 4-0 victory over Ipswich last weekend, and will be hopeful of a recall against Derby County

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)