Aston Villa Fans Rejoice as West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Appears to Drop a Very Tasty Hint

Aston Villa fans expressed their excitement as Robert Snodgrass appeared to imply he would be signing a permanent deal with the Villains this summer.



The Scotland international's season long loan comes to an end next month and has had a really good season for his adopted club, playing a key role in their rise up the Championship table.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Snodgrass has scored eight goals and tabled 13 assists in 38 league appearances to date, and has certainly given reason enough for the Villa supporters to want to see him in their colours.



It is understood that the Midlands club would like to get him back in on a permanent basis ahead of the 2018/19 campaign - and it would appear the player himself would like the move to come to fruition.

Congratulations @lukeroper and the team for designing the new @avfcofficial kit, exciting news mate! Can’t wait to see it 👍 — Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) April 23, 2018

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate Luke Roper for winning the contract to design the club's kit for next season, and apparently something as unassuming as that is a sure-fire sign he wants to sign in the eyes of hopeful Villa fans.



Snodgrass, who has even insisted he wants to stay in the past , was inundated with messages from fans wanting to see him at Villa Park again next season, whether that be in the Championship or back in the Premier League.

The former Norwich and Hull wide man was left out of the side for the 4-0 victory over Ipswich last weekend, and will be hopeful of a recall against Derby County