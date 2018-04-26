Atlético Madrid Handed Major Boost Ahead of Arsenal Clash as Top Striker Returns to Training

Atlético Madrid look set to unleash their prized striker Diego Costa on Arsenal in their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night, after the player made a surprisingly early return from injury.

As reported by the Sun, the fiery forward was thought to be travelling with his side merely as a spectator due to a hamstring injury, but having trained on Tuesday and Wednesday he now appears to be ready to face the Gunners. Costa has an excellent record against the north Londoners, having netted three times against them in six games for his former club Chelsea.

Arsenal will face a stiff test against Atléti, who are arguably the strongest team left in the competition. Diego Simeone's side currently sit second in La Liga, with the best defensive record in the competition. The Gunners have to win the Europa League if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, and will be desperate to fight their way to victory.





Arsène Wenger will also be determined to win his side the competition, as he prepares to leave the club after 22 years at the helm. Arsenal have won their last six matches at home on the bounce, and will feel confident of producing another fine display at the Emirates Stadium to put them in good stead for the tricky second leg away in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Simeone has distanced himself for speculation of his rumoured interest in the Arsenal job, claiming that he's had no contact over a potential move to London. The former Argentine international enjoyed an extensive spell managing in his homeland after hanging up is boots, before joining Los Colchoneros and subsequently winning La Liga in 2014.