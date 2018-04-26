Chris Coleman Admits He 'Doesn't Know' Where Sunderland Flop Jack Rodwell Is Ahead of Fulham Clash

Chris Coleman has admitted that he has 'no idea' where wantaway Sunderland player Jack Rodwell is at psychologically ahead of their clash with Fulham.

Rodwell's career at the Stadium of Light already appeared to be over after he requested to leave in January, but now seems set in stone after Coleman revealed that he was unsure if the midfielder was ready to play for the senior side.

Speaking to the press (h/t Chronicle Live) ahead of the Championship match with the Cottagers, Coleman was asked about Rodwell's availability, and the Welshman explained that it was almost certain he wouldn't feature.



Where is Jack Rodwell? 🤔🔍



Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has been discussing the want-away midfielder's future at the club. pic.twitter.com/7Rfni79yxe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 26, 2018

He said: “I don’t even know where Jack is to be honest. He won’t be involved and I’m sure if there was a sniff of a first-team appearance, I’m not sure he would be 100% fit for it. That’s not going to be the case.

“I’m sure we’ve gone down the legal route of that situation and we are stuck with a player that doesn’t want to play for Sunderland football club and wants to leave. But where is he going to leave and go to? That’s the conundrum.”

Rodwell's career has continued to go down the drain ever since he left boyhood club Everton in a £10m move from Manchester City.

Chris Coleman says he doesn’t even know where Jack Rodwell is but says “if he had the sniff of a first-team appearance, I’m not sure he’d be 100 per cent fit.” #safc — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) April 26, 2018

The 27-year-old has only made 76 appearances across four seasons with Sunderland - only six of which has come during the 2017/18 campaign - due to his ongoing injury troubles and lack of desire to play for the shirt.

Rodwell earns a whopping £70,000-a-week in the north east, and it is extremely unlikely that anyone higher than the Championship will want to take a punt on him given his horrendous track record with injuries. There won't be many clubs that could afford his wages either - a factor that would leave Rodwell in a pickle if he chose not to reduce his salary demands.

His last appearance came in the 1-1 draw with Hull City back in September, and it is unclear just where his future lies now.

