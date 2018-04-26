Crystal Palace Interested in Signing Belgium Midfielder Leander Dendoncker

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in Belgium international, Leander Dendoncker, according to the Daily Mail.


The 23-year-old midfielder wants to leave his current side Anderlecht, and is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

West Ham have watched the box to box midfielder this season, but Hammers boss David Moyes was hesitant, predominantly as Anderlecht wanted around £20 million in the January transfer window.

Roy Hodgson’s side will undoubtedly be looking to improve their squad, to avoid a repeat of their slow start to this season, under Frank de Boer.

The Eagles manager has guided his side to the brink of Premier League safety, currently sat in fourteenth place, six points from the drop zone.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Dendoncker has previously attracted interested from the English top division sides Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, as well as reported interested from Spanish top tier side, Atletico Madrid.

Anderlecht are likely to lose out to Club Brugge in the title play-offs, and plan a major restructure at the club in the summer, following a mid-season takeover by Marc Coucke.

The six foot, two inch central player has only played 13 times in all competitions this season for Anderlecht, but has represented Belgium four times, scoring once so far in his career. 

