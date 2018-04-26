Dele Alli Snubs Colossal Semi-Final Between Bayern and Real Madrid to Stream Fortnite

On a relatively quiet Wednesday evening, most of us settled in to watch the titanic clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg - but not Dele Alli.



The Tottenham star, perhaps still hurting from his exit at the last 16 stage at the hands of Juventus, clearly wasn't all that interested in the game and instead chose to stream himself playing the hugely popular Fortnite: Battle Royale instead.

FBR is a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, XBOX and mobile devices whereby 100 people have to drop in on an island and survive by gathering weapons and building materials, with the objective being to become the last person standing at the end by eliminating other players.



The game has proven to be a massive success since last summer, and Alli is just one of millions upon millions enjoying the cartoon-style shoot 'em up.

Dele Alli is currently playing Fortnite and streaming live on Twitch https://t.co/Z9T5XZYX6e pic.twitter.com/XZ9jgfHwCc — VERSUS (@vsrsus) April 25, 2018

His decision to stream himself playing on Wednesday did not go down particularly well with football fans though, the majority of whom mocked the midfielder for swerving Bayern-Real.



Many made out that what Alli was doing in comparison to players still playing in the competition was really quite sad.