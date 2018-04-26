Gianluigi Buffon has insisted Juventus will "have no problems congratulating" Napoli should Maurizio Sarri's side surpass the Old Lady and take home the Scudetto this season.

Napoli's dramatic last gasp victory over Juventus last time out took the Light Blues to within just one point of the reigning champions with four games remaining, with Juventus still to face Inter and Roma.

With a tough set of fixtures remaining and a slender lead in hand, Buffon has encouraged the entire club to unite in their pursuit of the title. However, he was quick to admit that Napoli would be deserved champions should they pip Juventus at the death.

“It really is becoming a fascinating campaign fought point for point. We’ve dropped five very important points over the last few days and are still top, albeit with a very slender lead, that we must hold on to until the finish line," he told Juventus TV.

“That has to be our objective and our duty. We’ll do everything to ensure that happens, because a nine-month run like that has used up an enormous amount of energy, but there are 20 days left and we’ve got to get our heads back in the tank to surge forward.

“Of course, if the opposition is better than us, we’ll tip our hats to them. Whoever wins over a 38-game season is up there because they deserve to be, as the errors and lucky moments balance out. We’ll have no problem shaking their hands and congratulating them.

“There are some big fixtures coming up, including the Coppa Italia Final with Milan, 20 days in which we must return to the field with sporting ferocity and even brutality to reach our target.

“I tell the fans we must be united, otherwise we’re doing what the opposition want, which is to throw in fake stories to create cracks – and never achieved that aim.

“I hope the Juventus fans can unite and help give the team that protection we need to have 20 days that really reflect Juventus,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Italian keeper denied reports of a heated clash in the dressing room with Juventus teammate Medhi Benatia following the defeat to Napoli, as he added: "Gossip blatantly invented following a defeat.

"As has always happened in my time at Juve, in certain moments I find it logical and only right that we all confront each other. However, nobody in all these years has ever dared point the finger at one person or blame them for a defeat or error.

"It’s sad for me to be here having to deny this story. Medhi never showed a lack of respect towards me or the rest of the team."