Ipswich Town Weigh Up Managerial Options as Attention Turns to Relegated Sunderland Boss

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman could be offered an escape route from the recently relegated Black Cats, as Ipswich Town consider a move for the former Wales boss. 

The Mirror report that Coleman has become the latest contender to takeover from the recently departed Mick McCarthy at the Blues. Coleman was unable to save Sunderland from relegation to League One after taking the reigns in November. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Coleman's future is now in doubt after the confirmation of the Blacks Cats' drop into League One. The boss has admitted that he has never spoken to club owner Ellis Short and has not been informed about any plans to get Sunderland back into the Championship next season. 

The Welshman will want plenty of financial backing to rebuild his squad and mount a promotion campaign, but could be tempted away by a move to club in a higher division. 

Ipswich have already started their search for a new manager after Mick McCarthy announced he was leaving the club early. McCarthy was due to leave the Blues at the end of the season, but dramatically announced that he was "out of here" during a press conference after their recent victory over Barnsley. 

Former Ipswich defender Tony Mowbray, who has just guided Blackburn Rovers to promotion back into the Championship, has reportedly turned down an approach by the Tractor Boys. Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has also turned the role down in favour of continuing the manage Belgian second tier side OH Leuven. 

Certainly a talented manager, Coleman could be the ideal man to help Ipswich push on from Championship mid-table to promotion contenders. As Wales manager, he guided his nation to the semi finals of the 2016 European Championships, but left the post after Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. 

