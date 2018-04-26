Joachim Löw Hands Arsenal Latest Setback in Pursuit of Arsene Wenger's Successor

Arsenal have been a dealt a blow in the pursuit of Arsene Wenger's successor, as Joachim Löw is reluctant to occupy the position following Germany's World Cup defence in fear of a post-tournament burn out.

The German boss felt the impact of his side's triumph in Brazil both physically and mentally, and is said to be doubting his ability to sufficiently recover in time to take on the challenge which awaits at the Emirates immediately following his efforts in Russia.

Whilst Löw has not managed at club level since 2004, the 58-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's most highly rated managers and as a result has earned the long standing interest from the Gunners.

Following Wenger's announcement that he would step down from the top position, Löw's name was immediately thrown into the ring. However, the Times have reported that Arsenal will be unlikely to lure the former Stuttgart manager to north London due to his state of mind post Russia.

The 58-year-old - who has two years remaining on his contract with the German Football Association - took an extended break after the tournament in Brazil and is said to be planning another stint away from the football bubble this summer, which would not be possible if he made the decision to join Arsenal.

It is expected that a host of the Gunners' first team players would return to training prior to the World Cup final on July 15, with the squad then due to depart for a pre-season tournament in Singapore the following week - commitments which the new manager would have to partake in.

With a 14-year break from management at club level, Löw is aware of the need to choose his next destination carefully and have the time to prepare for his next job, unlike Chelsea's Antonio Conte who joined the club following a short break following Italy's efforts in Euro 2016.





The Gunners have been aware of Löw's reservations during internal discussions about the next manager, where Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri are also said to be off limits.

Luis Enrique remains the most viable option for the club should the club wish to appoint a proven and experienced manager on the European stage.