Jupp Heynckes 'Hopeful' Over Injury Blows As Bayern Suffer 2-1 Defeat to Real Madrid

April 26, 2018

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes was in a bullish mood after a disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the Allianz Arena against Real Madrid.

 

Losing for the third successive time against Los Blancos, the German manager told the club's official website addressed his side's injury concerns regarding Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng.

"We're hoping it's not so bad," said Heynckes after the match ended, concerning star man Robben.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The 34-year-old suffered a thigh injury in the first ten minutes, prompting the Bavarian manager's first substitute before German international Jerome Boateng pulled his hamstring before half time. 

Fearing the worst, Heynckes admitted he wasn't optimistic of the key defender's return. 

"It's a muscular problem in Jérôme's case, he'll probably miss out," Heynckes said, while also revealing that Javi Martinez could also be sidelined for the crunch match.

Neverthless, the 72-year-old coach still believes his side could come away from the Santiago Bernabeu with a result, a place he knows only too well having steered Los Merengues to the Champions League in 1998

"The early injuries made it tough to get into the game. We didn't take the chances that we created," said Heynckes reflecting on what could've been.

"We'll try everything in Madrid to try and turn the game around. That is the minimum requirement. We'll see where we stand at full time."

With the Bundesliga title wrapped up and the German giants still on course for the treble, the tie is not completely lost. However, with the likes of Arturo Vidal and Manuel Neuer still sidelined with injuries, it will take a colossal effort from the squad to overturn the 2-1 scoreline in Madrid.

