Leicester City Told to Stump Up £30m to Sign Porto Star Defender This Summer

Leicester City have been told that they will need to part with £30m if they are to sign Porto defender Ricardo Pereira this summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Portuguese international is a highly prized asset of the Primeira Liga giants, and will hold out for the lofty asking price despite the player's contract set to expire in just one year. The Foxes are determined to strengthen their defence ahead of next season, and see the former Spurs target as a strong candidate to bolster their ranks.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Leicester boss Claude Puel is a keen admirer of the tenacious 24-year-old, having managed him during his time at Ligue Un side Nice. Porto are top of their league, and are currently locked in a thrilling three-way title race with fellow Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting, with Pereira playing a key role in his side boasting the best defensive record in the competition.

The ex-Vitória man could slot straight into the Foxes' back line next season, and an immediate quality boost to their side. Current first choice Danny Simpson has failed to recapture the form that saw his side win the Premier League title against all odds in 2016, and could well be sacrificed in order to bring Pereira in.

Meanwhile, Leicester are hotly tipped to Manchester United forgotten man Marouane Fellaini in the summer, after the robust Belgian has decided to leave the club on a free transfer. Having seen his career stagnate with minimal first team opportunities at Old Trafford, the 30-year-old is ready to leave the club and could well join the Foxes as a bargain signing at the end of the season.