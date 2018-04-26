Manchester United is believed to be weighing up a summer swoop for Fulham's teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon, with boss José Mourinho understood to see the player as an ideal candidate to become his new left back.

Despite playing the majority of the season as a left winger, the Times report that United will look to challenge Spurs for his signature, with the intention of using Sessegnon on the left hand side of the Red Devils defence.

The prodigious 17-year-old is hotly tipped to leave Craven Cottage at the end of the season if his side are unable to earn promotion from the Championship. The Cottagers currently sit a point behind Cardiff City in the race for automatic promotion, with just two games of the season remaining.

With United's current left back Ashley Young set to turn 33 in the summer, and injury prone back-up choice Luke Shaw set to leave the club at the end of the season, Sessegnon could be just the breath of fresh air the Red Devils need to push on next season.

The versatile England Under-21 international has established himself as one of the Championship's best players this season, scoring 15 goals so far in a campaign that has seen his performances recently rewarded with a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Jose Mourinho meanwhile is thought to have turned his attention to Southampton defender Cédric, as he looks to add cover at right back for captain Antonio Valencia. The Saints could well drop into the Championship at the end of the season, and the 26-year-old is unlikely to stay with the club given the high level of interest from a number of top Premier League sides.