Mayor of Salah's Hometown Reveals Winger Will Switch Liverpool for Real Madrid 'If God Wants It'

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has transfixed European powerhouses with his scintillating displays this season with Real Madrid said to be mulling over an approach, a move the mayor of his Egyptian hometown, Nagrig, has revealed is not off the table.





The PFA Player of the Year has netted an astonishing 43 goals in 47 games this season, resulting in the Reds' reluctance to entertain even a £200m offer from the La Liga giants as they swiftly attempt to tie the 25-year-old to a bumper new deal just 12 months after his arrival from Roma.

¡VA A DAR MUCHO QUE HABLAR!



Alcalde del Pueblo de Salah: "Le dije que ME GUSTARÍA que jugara en el MADRID y él me CONTESTÓ...'SI DIOS QUIERE'".



However, Anwar Maher, the mayor of Salah's hometown, remains in contact with the Egyptian star and told Spanish sports station El Chiringuito: "I told him that I would like to see him play at Real Madrid. He answered me, 'If God wants it'."





Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane failed to hide his admiration for Salah during his side's Club World Cup triumph late last year, but with their interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard cooling Liverpool are eager to improve his reported £90,000-per-week deal to keep their star man at Anfield.





The Reds are in a strong position regardless of whether a new deal is signed having omitted a release clause in Salah's contract upon his arrival from Roma last summer, in a deal worth £36m.

Whilst Liverpool and clubs across Europe continue to make attempts to secure Salah's signature, the 25-year-old has continued the stunning form which has earned him accolades and praise aplenty.

Salah netted a double and provided two assists as the Reds emphatically dispatched his former club 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, guiding Liverpool to the cusp of yet another European Cup final.