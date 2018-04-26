'More Than Good Enough': Palace Fans React to Reports That Wayne Hennessey Is Set to Sign a New Deal

Crystal Palace fans have been having their say on social media on reports that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is set to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

The Welsh international is due to be out of contract with the London club in the summer, but reports earlier in the week claimed that the club and the player have agreed a new deal to see him stay for another season.

Hennessey has been in competition with long serving Palace 'keeper Julian Speroni this season, but seems to have established himself as the number one choice in recent months.

Palace look to have secured long-term target Vicente Guaita, who will be available as a free transfer in the summer, although the latest reports suggest that Atletico Madrid may be trying to hi-jack the deal.

Palace fans have been split in their reaction to the reports of Hennessey's new contract - here's a selection of the tweets:

Imagine thinking Hennessey signing a contract is bad news. If you'd genuinely rather have Speroni or Cavalieri as back-up for Guaita I pity you. #CPFC — Nick (@Nick_CPFC) April 23, 2018

If you don't want Hennessey to sign a new contract you must be basing your opinion on what he was like 2 seasons ago. Since Margetson & now Kiely, Wayne has been as solid as any keeper in the bottom half of the table. He'll be a very reliable 2nd choice next season. #CPFC pic.twitter.com/ENmlCnGYN3 — Cabaye Loves Hugs (@CabayeLovesHugs) April 23, 2018

Agreed - letting him go just means trying to find someone we’re essentially asking to come and be understudy when we’ve got other areas to focus on. Hennessey staying at the club not a problem as long as Guaita arrives and plays! — Max Power (@Max_Power_332) April 26, 2018

Not denying that he has got better but to suggest that he is suddenly a good goalkeeper when for 2 years he has cost us time and time again is baffling . All of these faults should have been ironed out years ago . If your judgement is poor it won't get magically better — Freeagentpudders (@mann_sb) April 24, 2018

purple patch in a poor career. Won't last. — Dan (@danofthesouth_) April 24, 2018

Hennessey has been at Crystal Palace since signing from Wolves in January 2014. The 31-year-old has made a total of 103 appearances for the club over the last four seasons.