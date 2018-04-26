'More Than Good Enough': Palace Fans React to Reports That Wayne Hennessey Is Set to Sign a New Deal

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have been having their say on social media on reports that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is set to extend his stay at Selhurst Park. 

The Welsh international is due to be out of contract with the London club in the summer, but reports earlier in the week claimed that the club and the player have agreed a new deal to see him stay for another season.

Hennessey has been in competition with long serving Palace 'keeper Julian Speroni this season, but seems to have established himself as the number one choice in recent months. 

Palace look to have secured long-term target Vicente Guaita, who will be available as a free transfer in the summer, although the latest reports suggest that Atletico Madrid may be trying to hi-jack the deal.

Palace fans have been split in their reaction to the reports of Hennessey's new contract - here's a selection of the tweets:

Hennessey has been at Crystal Palace since signing from Wolves in January 2014. The 31-year-old has made a total of 103 appearances for the club over the last four seasons. 

