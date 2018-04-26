PHOTO: Liverpool Fans Left Sweating Over Forward's Fitness After Hospital Visit

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Liverpool fans have been left sweating after Sadio Mane was supposedly photographed limping into hospital after his side's win over Roma.

The Reds forward was spotted heading to the Spire hospital in south Liverpool on Thursday and, while he may have just been visiting a relative, pictures published by the Daily Express appear to show Mane walking gingerly into the building.

Liverpool are already having something of an injury crisis in the middle of the park after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage sustained against I Giallorossi.

And Liverpool's fanbase will be crossing their fingers that the Senegal international isn't out for an extended period of time either ahead of a crucial run-in for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Mane has rediscovered the form that made him a feared attacker for opposition defences in recent weeks, and has worked in tandem with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to sink teams - Roma included - over the past month.

Klopp and the club's supporters will, therefore, be hoping that the 26-year-old is fit enough to play in the final few matches of the current campaign to aid Liverpool's hunt for the Champions League trophy and to finish in the top three of the Premier League.

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ruled Out of World Cup With Knee Ligament Injury)

Liverpool are already unable to call upon Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Adam Lallana in the heart of midfield - meaning Klopp only has three centre midfielders fit enough for the last month of the season - or Joel Matip who is out with an ankle problem.

The potential loss of Mane would be another blow to the German's senior squad, but the likes of Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke would be granted the opportunity to stake their claim for a starting berth if the ex-Southampton star is ruled out.

Mane has weighed in with 18 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances for Liverpool this term.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)