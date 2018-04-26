PHOTO: Liverpool Fans Left Sweating Over Forward's Fitness After Hospital Visit

Liverpool fans have been left sweating after Sadio Mane was supposedly photographed limping into hospital after his side's win over Roma.

The Reds forward was spotted heading to the Spire hospital in south Liverpool on Thursday and, while he may have just been visiting a relative, pictures published by the Daily Express appear to show Mane walking gingerly into the building.

Liverpool are already having something of an injury crisis in the middle of the park after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage sustained against I Giallorossi.

And Liverpool's fanbase will be crossing their fingers that the Senegal international isn't out for an extended period of time either ahead of a crucial run-in for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Mane has rediscovered the form that made him a feared attacker for opposition defences in recent weeks, and has worked in tandem with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to sink teams - Roma included - over the past month.

Klopp and the club's supporters will, therefore, be hoping that the 26-year-old is fit enough to play in the final few matches of the current campaign to aid Liverpool's hunt for the Champions League trophy and to finish in the top three of the Premier League.

Liverpool are already unable to call upon Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Adam Lallana in the heart of midfield - meaning Klopp only has three centre midfielders fit enough for the last month of the season - or Joel Matip who is out with an ankle problem.

The potential loss of Mane would be another blow to the German's senior squad, but the likes of Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke would be granted the opportunity to stake their claim for a starting berth if the ex-Southampton star is ruled out.

Mane has weighed in with 18 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances for Liverpool this term.

