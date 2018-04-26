Report Claims Oxlade-Chamberlain Could Return Sooner Than Expected After Devastating UCL Injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off in the early stages of Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi-final win over Roma on Tuesday, and it has since been confirmed he will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup with England .



The 24-year-old went into a challenge awkwardly and came off worse, injuring his knee ligaments in the process.

After Klopp admitted post match that the outcome didn't look good for the England star, the club released a statement to inform fans that Chamberlain would not play any further part in their season.

The ex-Arsenal man will miss the Reds run-in in the Premier League and also a potential Champions League final.





Some outlets have reported that he could miss up to nine months due to the severity of the damage and slow recovery process, but there could be something to cling on to for Reds supporters courtesy of the Times.

I wish you all the best and I'm confident you'll be back even stronger than before.@Alex_OxChambo pic.twitter.com/1KRk53ISjH — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 25, 2018





Paul Joyce writes: "It is understood that he did not suffer a cruciate ligament injury, which would have meant a lengthy rehabilitation. Liverpool hope that he will return for pre-season training at the start of July."



Arguably, Chamberlain is at a prime age from which to recover from such an injury, and has never before sustained anything like it which is a positive in the situation.

Not that that will bring the star much comfort though. The midfielder has already taken to social media to update his followers and express how he is feeling about missing some huge occasions.