REVEALED: The Player Liverpool Wanted to Sign Before Turning to Mohamed Salah Last Summer

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was apparently not the club's first choice to boost their attacking ranks in the transfer market last summer, with the Reds seemingly turning to the 'Egyptian King' once their preferred target had turned them down.

A report from The Times notes that Liverpool were initially keen on Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt and it was only later that Salah became their number one desire.

Brandt had only just turned 21 last summer, but the German international had been a first team player with Leverkusen for three full seasons. He had been linked with Liverpool on and off seemingly ever since fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Liverpool might have been able to strike a deal but, as The Times report explains, Brandt feared a lack of playing time given that he would be competing with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho for his opportunities.

For that reason, it is said, he rejected Liverpool's advances to remain at Leverkusen.

Instead, the Reds moved on to Salah. Michael Edwards (sporting director), Dave Fallows (head of recruitment) and Barry Hunter (chief scout) are all said to have 'banged the drum' for the then Roma forward to be seriously considered after Brandt's refusal.

Liverpool certainly ended up with the better deal in the end. While Salah has contributed 58 combined goals and assists in 47 games, Brandt has managed just 18 in 36 for Leverkusen.