Sheffield Wednesday Fans Name Burnley and Huddersfield Players Top of Summer Wish List

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

A Burnley defender and a Huddersfield midfielder have been placed at the top of Sheffield Wednesday fans summer targets as they head into another season of Championship football next season.

The debate was brought up after Sheffield Wednesday supporters were asked which signings the Owls should make during the summer transfer window, with players from Burnley and Huddersfield proving to be the most popular suggestions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Owls boss Jos Luhukay replaced Carlos Carvalhal in January as the latter made the step into the Premier League with Swansea, and the Dutch manager is expected to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited by adding key additions this summer as Wednesday aim to push for a promotion spot next season. 

As far as the Hillsborough faithful are concerned a new left back and central midfielder should be the priority on the Dutchman's list of summer targets, and it's the names of Charlie Taylor and Daniel Williams which seemed to crop up heavily. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

The two Premier League players look to be unfavourable at their respective clubs, with speculation both may be looking to get a transfer away for more game time. Taylor and Williams previously played for Championship clubs before their transfers to the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

Here is what the Wednesday fans have been calling for on twitter:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)