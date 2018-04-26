Sheffield Wednesday Fans Name Burnley and Huddersfield Players Top of Summer Wish List

A Burnley defender and a Huddersfield midfielder have been placed at the top of Sheffield Wednesday fans summer targets as they head into another season of Championship football next season.

The debate was brought up after Sheffield Wednesday supporters were asked which signings the Owls should make during the summer transfer window, with players from Burnley and Huddersfield proving to be the most popular suggestions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Owls boss Jos Luhukay replaced Carlos Carvalhal in January as the latter made the step into the Premier League with Swansea, and the Dutch manager is expected to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited by adding key additions this summer as Wednesday aim to push for a promotion spot next season.

As far as the Hillsborough faithful are concerned a new left back and central midfielder should be the priority on the Dutchman's list of summer targets, and it's the names of Charlie Taylor and Daniel Williams which seemed to crop up heavily.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The two Premier League players look to be unfavourable at their respective clubs, with speculation both may be looking to get a transfer away for more game time. Taylor and Williams previously played for Championship clubs before their transfers to the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

Here is what the Wednesday fans have been calling for on twitter: