Southampton and Huddersfield Reportedly Battling it Out for Highly-Rated Club Brugge Winger

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Southampton and Huddersfield are competing for Belgium international winger Anthony Limbombe, with reports in Belgium (via the Sun) claiming rival bosses Mark Hughes and David Wagner now hope to land the Mechelen-born ace if their teams stay in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old winger, who has scored six goals in 38 games and set up seven more for Club Brugge, has shone this season to inspire his club to the brink of domestic success in Belgium. The young Belgium winger recently signed a contract extension until 2021, and Brugge rate him at £13m.

Limbombe, who won his first Belgium cap in a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in March also looks set to be part of the Red Devils' World Cup squad, is one of Club Brugge's highly-rated players have also interested French giants Lyon.

Leeds failed with attempts to sign Limbombe in 2015 and 2016 and sources in Brussels claim the player hopes to join a club in Germany.

Limbombe, who played for Genk, Lierse and Dutch side NEC Nijmegen before Brugge paid £2m for him in 2016, is likely to become the latest Belgian star to move to England if Saints or Town follow up their interest during the summer - despite the winger reportedly wanting to join Bundesliga.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Southampton are 18th in the Premier League table, four points from safety with four matches remaining whilst the newly-promoted Huddersfield are two places higher and six points above the dreaded relegation zone.

The Terriers might have a slight advantage, not just in the table, but also in the race to land the highly-rated winger after they signed his fellow Belgian international attacker Laurent Depoitre from Porto last summer.

Southampton, who got eliminated from the FA Cup against Chelsea on Sunday, return to Premier League action on Saturday in a crucial South Coast derby against Bournemouth at St. Mary's while Huddersfield have a home game against Everton on Saturday.

