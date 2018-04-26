Sweden Boss Rules Out Possibility of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returning to Sweden Squad for World Cup

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Sweden national team manager Janne Anderson has ruled out a return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, just days after the player seemed to imply he would feature in some capacity in Russia.

The veteran striker, who now plies his trade in MLS with LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United last month, tweeted last week: "The chances of my playing in the World Cup are skyhöga."

For those non-Swedish speakers, 'skyhöga' means 'sky high' and it seemed when he wrote that he had reason to believe he would be allowed to come out of retirement and back into the national side.

Ibrahimovic also appeared on US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to further tease a possible return, but coach Anderson has now moved to extinguish talks of such an eventuality.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Pointing to the 36-year-old's decision to 'turn his back', he told TYC Sports as quoted by the Mail: "Ibrahimovic said no to the national team. He was not going to be in the team after the European Championship, and I respected him.

"If you rejected the team, I do not think you should come back. I respect what he said and those who said 'yes'. [Ibrahimovic] has not called me, but he’s definitely not included in the plans for the World Cup."

Anderson's stance is likely to appease a small number of fans who believe in principles, but upset those who wanted to see a superstar on the biggest stage.

More Soccer

