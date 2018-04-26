Two Key Roma Players Run the Risk of Missing Second Leg Against Liverpool Due to Injury

Two key Roma players run the risk of not being able to feature in the Italian club's second leg tie against Liverpool next Wednesday.

Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti both sustained injuries in Roma's thrilling 5-2 loss against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this week, and are in danger of

As reported by Football Italia , Strootman received bruising to the right side of his ribcage though he may be able to recover in time to play the second leg, while it looks like Roma will definitely be without Perotti for the visit of Liverpool.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to go to Rome with a three-goal advantage. Late goals from Edin Dzeko and Perotti have given Roma a glimmer of hope ahead of the second leg.

It wasn't long ago that Roma shocked the world when they overturned a three-goal deficit in Rome when Dzeko, De Rossi and Manolas all scored to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League as the Italian side progressed through away goals.

Eusebio Di Francesco will be hoping his side can repeat the feat on Wednesday as the club look to reach their first Champions League final since 1984 where they faced off against their current semi-final opponents. Liverpool won the final winning 4-2 on penalties.

Should Roma advance to the final, they will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich - who faced off against each other on Wednesday. Real Madrid have a slender advantage going into the second leg, winning 2-1 in Munich.