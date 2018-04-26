UEFA Charge Bayern Munich Over Pitch Invasion & 'Illicit' Banner at Real Madrid Game

UEFA have taken action against Bayern Munich after several spectators ran onto the pitch and 'offensive' banners were on show, as reported by AS .



The German giants were beaten by Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, and their misery has now been further compounded by a charge from the governing body.

One man made a beeline for French winger Franck Ribery and almost took him down before being tackled himself by security.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Others went for Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo, sparking concerns that the intruders were able to get so close to the players before being aprehended.



Bayern are also in hot water for the 'offensive' displaying of a banner in the stands, and the case will be dealt with on May 31.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The Bavarians were left to rue their missed opportunities in the game, and now have a lot of work to do if they are to reach the Champions League final.



Real Madrid were not at their best and on another night, might have been heading into the second leg without much hope.