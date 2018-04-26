'We Don't Forget You': Javier Mascherano Pays Tribute to Former Barcelona Coach Tito Vilanova

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Javier Mascherano has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his former coach Tito Vilanova. 

Wednesday marked four years since the tragic death of the Spanish coach who managed Barcelona between 2012 and 2013. 

Alongside a photo of his former boss, Mascherano tweeted: "Four years you left us, mister. We don't forget you!!!"

Before taking over as manager Vilanova was assistant manager under the now Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, spending a total of six years as part of the backroom staff at the Nou Camp. 

Mascherano worked under the stewardship of Tito between the years of 2010 and 2013, and it is said that the manager left a mark on all of the players that he worked with. 

His Barcelona team Barcelona won La Liga with a league record 100 points from a possible 114, equalling the total achieved by Real Madrid in 2011-12. His team also achieved a new scoring record of 115 goals in 38 matches.

The Spanish coach stepped down as Barcelona manager in 2013 after suffering a relapse of throat cancer - the disease that eventually ended his life. 

The midfielder wasn't alone in paying tribute to the 45-year-old. 

Barcelona legend Andreas Iniesta also posted a photo of the manager alongside a message that simply read: "Four years without you. We miss you" 

While both the official English Barcelona La Liga accounts contributed to the many tributes posted by football fans all over the world. 

Mascherano left Barcelona last January after nearly eight seasons with the club. The 33-year-old now plays in the Chinese Super League for Hebei China Fortune. 

