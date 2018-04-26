West Ham Goalkeeper Adrián Plans London Stadium Exit if David Moyes Stays on as Manager

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrián is believed to be ready to leave the London Stadium this summer, if interim manager David Moyes decides to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the current season.

As reported by the Sun, the Spanish stopper has become disillusioned at the Hammers, after seeing blunder-prone loanee Joe Hart favoured over him as the starting stopper. With his place in the first team gone, the 31-year-old could well leave the club if Moyes' services are retained. Discussing his future, Adrián said: "This season for me has been a bit disappointing and frustrating at times, but I have one more year on my contract and we will see more when the season has finished.

"I hope I have the chance to play until the end of the season and that I can show I am here to help West Ham, as I enjoy it here at London Stadium.”


Adrián has been with the Hammer since 2013, when he joined from his boyhood club Betis. The 6ft 3' stopper has become a popular figure at the club, but may well look to call time on his West Ham career in order to play more first team football. It is unclear who will be the clubs number one next season, as Hart could well join the side on a permanent deal.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to have beaten the Hammers in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon full-back Cristiano Piccini. The €20m-rated defender has been in sensational form in the Portuguese top tier this season, and the Gunners are tipped to sign the 25-year-old Italian to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)