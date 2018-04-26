West Ham Goalkeeper Adrián Plans London Stadium Exit if David Moyes Stays on as Manager

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrián is believed to be ready to leave the London Stadium this summer, if interim manager David Moyes decides to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the current season.

As reported by the Sun, the Spanish stopper has become disillusioned at the Hammers, after seeing blunder-prone loanee Joe Hart favoured over him as the starting stopper. With his place in the first team gone, the 31-year-old could well leave the club if Moyes' services are retained. Discussing his future, Adrián said: "This season for me has been a bit disappointing and frustrating at times, but I have one more year on my contract and we will see more when the season has finished.

"I hope I have the chance to play until the end of the season and that I can show I am here to help West Ham, as I enjoy it here at London Stadium.”





Adrián has been with the Hammer since 2013, when he joined from his boyhood club Betis. The 6ft 3' stopper has become a popular figure at the club, but may well look to call time on his West Ham career in order to play more first team football. It is unclear who will be the clubs number one next season, as Hart could well join the side on a permanent deal.

In other news, Arsenal are believed to have beaten the Hammers in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon full-back Cristiano Piccini. The €20m-rated defender has been in sensational form in the Portuguese top tier this season, and the Gunners are tipped to sign the 25-year-old Italian to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.