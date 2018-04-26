World Cup Countdown: 8 Weeks to Go - Belgium Look to Make History by Surpassing '86 Team

This summer Belgium will play at its 13th World Cup finals when Les Diables Rouges travel to Russia. The tiny nation of just 11 million has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent times - after failing to qualify for the 2006 and 2010 tournaments, Belgium went out at the quarter final stage in 2014 against eventual finalists Argentina, and are currently ranked third in the world.

Yet despite their recent success, this current crop of Belgian talent is yet to match the achievements of the legendary Red Devils of 1986.

But will that change this summer?

The Devils of '86





Belgium limped in to the '86 tournament in Mexico, finishing second in their qualifying group and having to win a tie against the Netherlands (thanks to the away goal rule) to make the tournament.

Needless to say, Belgium weren't exactly tipped as favourites to do anything special in Mexico. But after they were placed in a group with Iraq, Paraguay and hosts Mexico, there was hope they could - at least - escape the group.

Escape they did - barely. A win against Iraq and a draw with Paraguay (after losing to Mexico) was enough to see Belgium through to the knockout rounds, where they would come up against the Soviet Union - who had 1986 Ballon d'Or winner Igor Belanov in their ranks.

Despite the odds, the Red Devils saw the Soviets off 4-3 in extra time, overcoming a hat-trick from Belanov in the process.

The Red Devils moved on to the World Cup quarter finals (a first in the nation's history) where they would meet Spain, besting them 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match finished 1-1.

Bongarts/GettyImages

And just like that, Belgium were in unchartered territory - their first ever semi final, against the mighty Diego Maradona and Argentina.

Now, Argentina had progressed this far on the back of the most infamous moment in World Cup history - Maradona's 'Hand of God' against England. Sadly, the controversy continued against Belgium in the semi-final.

The game might be remembered for two sublime Maradona goals in the second half - but it could have been so much different had it not been for one of the all-time poor linesman displays in World Cup history.

In the first half, with the score at 0-0, Belgium produce two quick counterattacks that leave strikers one on one with the keeper, only to be hilariously, ridiculously, called offside. You have to see it to believe it (2:05 and 2:58).

It's unknown if Belgium would have finished those chances or even won the match had the linesman not been a joke, but it was a cruel exit for the Cinderella team of the tournament.

The Red Devils would lose the third-place play off to France, but did have some small consolation through Enzo Scifo being named the young player of the tournament.





It's been more than 30 years since Belgium made history at the 1986 World Cup, but the feeling is that this current crop of devils - the nation's golden generation - can do even better.