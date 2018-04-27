Antoine Griezmann Comments on Atleti Future As Report Claims Barça Stars Pressure Forward to Move

Antoine Griezmann has revealed he is talking to Atletico Madrid about his future, while a report claims Barcelona's key men have upped the campaign to try to convince the Frenchman to join them.

The striker netted a late equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League semi-final draw with Arsenal at the Emirates to hand Diego Simeone's men the initiative in the tie, but it is his future at Wanda Metropolitano that has once again dominated the headlines in Spain.

Sport has claimed that Griezmann has been bombarded with messages on WhatsApp from Barca's senior players telling him to come to Barça in the close season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

But, speaking after his side's Europa League semi-final, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann refused to be drawn on whether he would stay put or head for pastures new when quizzed about where he would play his football next term.

He simply said: "We are talking to the club, to see what can be done."

Griezmann has been linked with a switch to Nou Camp over the past six months as rumours about his departure from the Spanish capital have grown exponentially.

The France international would be well received by La Blaugrana's first team squad, with fellow international colleagues Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Digne all set to welcome him with open arms.

Despite the attraction of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs, Atleti are extremely reluctant to let their star man leave and are thought to be drawing up a new lucrative contract in an effort to keep him out of Barcelona's clutches.

Griezmann has already expressed his desire to have his future sorted before the World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 15, and that doesn't leave much time for Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to persuade him to commit himself to either side.

If Simeone was to lose Griezmann it would prove to be a significant blow, with the 26-year-old weakening Atletico in favour of strengthening one of their title rivals.

The Argentine would then need to try and bring in two new goalscorers this summer, with club legend Fernando Torres also set to leave on a free transfer in July.

