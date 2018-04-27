Antoine Griezmann Comments on Atleti Future As Report Claims Barça Stars Pressure Forward to Move

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has revealed he is talking to Atletico Madrid about his future, while a report claims Barcelona's key men have upped the campaign to try to convince the Frenchman to join them.

The striker netted a late equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League semi-final draw with Arsenal at the Emirates to hand Diego Simeone's men the initiative in the tie, but it is his future at Wanda Metropolitano that has once again dominated the headlines in Spain.

Sport has claimed that Griezmann has been bombarded with messages on WhatsApp from Barca's senior players telling him to come to Barça in the close season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

But, speaking after his side's Europa League semi-final, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann refused to be drawn on whether he would stay put or head for pastures new when quizzed about where he would play his football next term.

He simply said: "We are talking to the club, to see what can be done."

Griezmann has been linked with a switch to Nou Camp over the past six months as rumours about his departure from the Spanish capital have grown exponentially.

The France international would be well received by La Blaugrana's first team squad, with fellow international colleagues Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Digne all set to welcome him with open arms.

Despite the attraction of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs, Atleti are extremely reluctant to let their star man leave and are thought to be drawing up a new lucrative contract in an effort to keep him out of Barcelona's clutches.

(You may also be interested in 4 Things We Learned in Arsenal's 1-1 Europa League Semi Final 1st Leg Draw With Atletico Madrid)

Griezmann has already expressed his desire to have his future sorted before the World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 15, and that doesn't leave much time for Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to persuade him to commit himself to either side.

If Simeone was to lose Griezmann it would prove to be a significant blow, with the 26-year-old weakening Atletico in favour of strengthening one of their title rivals.

The Argentine would then need to try and bring in two new goalscorers this summer, with club legend Fernando Torres also set to leave on a free transfer in July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)