Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will welcome their future manager Niko Kovač to the Allianz Arena when Europa League chasing Eintracht Frankfurt travel to southeastern Germany this weekend.
These two sides will meet in the DFB-Pokal final next month, and Saturday's match will be nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the cup final in Bayern's eyes, but the visitors will be hoping to bolster their chances of finishing in the top seven in the league table.
Here's everything you need to know about the clash this weekend.
Classic Encounter
Mario Götze put Pep Guardiola's side in front after just 12 minutes and Franck Ribéry added their second of the match just before half time.
Frankfurt were able to hold out for over 20 minutes after the restart, but two goals in as many minutes from Arjen Robben and Dante put Bayern into a deserved four-goal lead. Mario Mandžukić then put the gloss on their performance in the last few minutes of the game to help the Bavarians take another step towards the Bundesliga title.
Key Battle
Team News
Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Rafinha, Hummels, Süle, Bernat, Tolisso, Müller, James, Rudy, Ribéry, Wagner.
Prediction
Niko Kovač is unlikely to have a happy trip to the Allianz Arena this weekend ahead of his move to take over the reins from Jupp Heynckes.
The Eagles have been on a spectacular downward spiral in recent weeks and have claimed just two wins in their last seven games. Added to their poor record against Bayern Munich, it looks set in stone that all three points will stay in Bavaria this weekend.
Prediction: Bayern Munich: 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt