Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bayern Munich will welcome their future manager Niko Kovač to the Allianz Arena when Europa League chasing Eintracht Frankfurt travel to southeastern Germany this weekend.

These two sides will meet in the DFB-Pokal final next month, and Saturday's match will be nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the cup final in Bayern's eyes, but the visitors will be hoping to bolster their chances of finishing in the top seven in the league table.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash this weekend.

Classic Encounter

Bayern Munich have an outstanding record against Frankfurt in recent seasons and the Bundesliga champions are unbeaten against the Eagles in over eight years, with their biggest win during that time coming during the 2013/14 campaign.





Mario Götze put Pep Guardiola's side in front after just 12 minutes and Franck Ribéry added their second of the match just before half time. Frankfurt were able to hold out for over 20 minutes after the restart, but two goals in as many minutes from Arjen Robben and Dante put Bayern into a deserved four-goal lead. Mario Mandžukić then put the gloss on their performance in the last few minutes of the game to help the Bavarians take another step towards the Bundesliga title. Key Battle





Mats Hummels vs Luka Jović

Despite the outstanding start to the season for French striker Sébastien Haller, there is no one at Eintracht Frankfurt in the same kind of form than fellow summer arrival Luka Jović.





The Serbia Under-21 international has eight goals for the Eagles in just 20 appearances, six of which have come since the turn of the year.





Jović is currently Frankfurt's joint top goalscorer this season and Bayern Munich will have to stay switched on to deal with the 20-year-old's attacking threat.





Mats Hummels will likely be the man tasked with keeping Jović quiet this weekend, but with attention firmly on overturning the result from the first leg of their Champions League semi final against Real Madrid, Frankfurt will know that they could open up a number of opportunities on Saturday.

Team News

Both sides are suffering with a number of injury problems ahead of the game. But with Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben missing for Bayern Munich, the hosts will feel the biggest strain on their first team selection.





Eintracht Frankfurt could find that Ante Rebić's absence this weekend will be their biggest loss, but uncertainty over the fitness of Carlos Salcedo, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jonathan de Guzmán will also prove to be difficult for Niko Kovač's side.





Potential Eintracht Frankfurt Starting Lineup: Hradecky, Russ, Abraham, Falette, Mascarell, da Costa, Gacinovic, Fabian, Chandler, Jović, Haller.

Prediction

Niko Kovač is unlikely to have a happy trip to the Allianz Arena this weekend ahead of his move to take over the reins from Jupp Heynckes.

The Eagles have been on a spectacular downward spiral in recent weeks and have claimed just two wins in their last seven games. Added to their poor record against Bayern Munich, it looks set in stone that all three points will stay in Bavaria this weekend.

Prediction: Bayern Munich: 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt