Burnley vs Brighton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

This weekend Burnley host Brighton at Turf Moor in what could prove to be a huge game for both teams for very different reasons. Burnley trail sixth place Arsenal by four points, and a win this weekend would strengthen their claim for a Europa League qualification spot.

As for the visitors, Brighton can secure their Premier League status next season with a win on Saturday as Chris Hughton's side look to cap off what has been a successful return to the Premier League.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium earlier this season finished 0-0 with Glenn Murray missing a first half penalty for the Seagulls. He will certainly be hoping to put his demons behind his this weekend as he looks to get on the scoresheet in back-to-back away games.

Classic Encounter





Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Burnley (April 2016)





In a top of the table clash back in 2016, both sides went into the game evenly matched with plenty to offer. After Dale Stephens put the home side a goal up on the half hour mark, it took just three minutes for Burnley's Andre Gray to get his side back on level terms.

Brighton had the last laugh in the first half as Anthony Knockaert put his side back in front heading into the break. It looked as though Brighton had done enough to see the game out, however in the 90th minute of the game, Michael Keane snatched a late equaliser with the game finishing in a 2-2 draw.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Burnley then went on to with the Championship title and secure Premier League football, while Brighton missed out on automatic promotion after finishing third on goal difference. They then went on to lose over two legs to Sheffield Wednesday in what was a disappointing end to what had promised to be a successful season for the club.

Key Battle





Ashley Barnes vs Lewis Dunk





The Brighton defence will have their hands full on Saturday when Ashley Barnes comes to town. The striker has scored six goals in his last eight games - including the equalising goal in their last game against Stoke City - and has helped Burnley earn vital points this season.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

With the Englishman in such fine form, the man who will be tasked with limiting his impact will likely be Lewis Dunk. A key feature of Brighton's play this season has been their stern defensive line - who have conceded the least amount of goals out of all the teams in the bottom half of the table.

Dunk will have to be at the top of his game should he want to help his side keep a clean sheet and take a big step towards Premier League survival.

Team News





Burnley look set to name an unchanged side on Saturday having won four of their last six games. Both Robbie Brady and Scott Arfield are set to miss out once again struggling with a knee and calf injury respectively, while loanee Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will also not play a part as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As for the visitors, Davy Propper may be in line to return to the starting lineup having served the final of his two game suspension in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham. The attacking line up for that game posed plenty of threat against one of the league''s top defences, therefore it'd be a surprise if Hughton changes the tactics too much.

Burnley's Potential Lineup: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Wood, Barnes





Brighton's Potential Lineup: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, Propper, Murray

Prediction





Both teams will be desperate to win this game with Burnley pushing towards a European place whilst a win for Brighton would secure their Premier League survival. While both teams are well known for their lack of goals conceded, they're also amongst the lowest scoring teams in the league and it'll show on Saturday.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Whilst Brighton have gone six games without a win, Burnley haven't won either of their last two games after going on a five game winning streak.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion