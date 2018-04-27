Huddersfield manager David Wagner has had his say on the rumors linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Blues are expected to part ways with Antonio Conte in the summer following their subdued season after winning the Premier League. And they have been linked with several other managers, including the likes of Luis Enrique and Max Allegri, but Wagner's is one of the latest names thrown into the mix.

The German has been at Huddersfield since 2015 and led the side to Premier League promotion last year. He is keen on seeing them remain in the top flight too, and is doing well to not get distracted, given the speculation.

“I want to achieve Premier League safety first, then talk to owner Dean Hoyle and then maybe look at what options are still there," the 46-year-old said to Kicker (H/T the Huddersfield Daily Examiner) after being quizzed over the possibility of him taking up a new challenge next season..

“I speak over every decision with the owners of our team - we have experienced a lot of memorable moments together, we respect and support each other.

"It will always be like this - the first and last conversation I have will be with our owner, I owe it to the club. I did the same way last year - first reaching the big goal, then sitting down at one table — we have a great relationship and talk about the future in peace.”

Wagner's side look to be headed towards safety, but are still only six points above the relegation zone with four games left to play. If they somehow happen to go down, you can't imagine Chelsea still wanting him after that.