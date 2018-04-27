Eric Dier Calls on Spurs to 'Finish Season Strongly' After FA Cup Heartbreak

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has insisted that the club must strive to finish the season on a positive, after their disappointing FA Cup semi-final loss at the hands of Manchester United.

After taking the lead through Dele Alli, Tottenham threw away their last chance to secure silverware this season, with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera earning the Red Devils a place in next month’s final.

FULL-TIME: United come from behind at Wembley to book their place in the FA Cup final. pic.twitter.com/i1nHd8DJai — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2018

Now 10 years since Tottenham last won a trophy, Dier has called upon his teammates to come together and finish the season strongly.

The 24-year-old told TottenhamHotspur.com: “We’ve set ourselves high standards and everyone involved, from the staff, the players and of course the fans are all disappointed.

“We’ve got to this point of the season with four games left and the last chance we had to win a trophy has gone, that’s difficult to take.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“We all want to win trophies and to have not won one after these four seasons together is really disappointing.

“That’s football and now we have to finish the season strongly and look to the future.”

Tottenham remain in the race for the top four. They currently sit in fourth place, five points ahead of London rivals Chelsea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking about the importance of Champions League qualification, Dier added: “For the club to get Champions League football again is so important and that’s what we’re aiming to do by the end of the season.

“We deserve it and we need to show that in the next four games to earn the right to play in the Champions League next season.

“That’s the standard and the level the club is at now and where we deserve to be.”

Tottenham Hotspur next face Watford at Wembley on Monday night, followed by their final away trip of the season to West Brom on May 5.