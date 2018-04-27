Gareth Bale has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid this summer despite his game time continuing to be restricted, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was overlooked by boss Zinedine Zidane again on Wednesday night as Los Blancos edged Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, with Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio all preferred throughout the 90 minutes.

However, according to The Guardian, the French manager's reluctance to place his trust in the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker has not broken the player's spirit, with the report claiming that sources close to the wide man insist he has no interest in departing the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

Bale, whose current deal in the Spanish capital runs until 2022, is frustrated by his lack of opportunity at the reigning Champions League and LaLiga champions; with the former world's most expensive player making just 20 starts across all competitions this season.

But the ex-Southampton academy product intends to remain in Madrid past this summer to fight for his place among Zidane's squad.

With the Wales international's decline in regular football, there have been a number of clubs who have have been linked with the still potent forward, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich two of which that have been leading the way.

However, following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, the Red Devils' interest has cooled somewhat, even though the Chilean has flattered to deceive since joining the Old Trafford contingent.

There is no doubt that Bale still possesses the ability to play at the highest level; however, whether his opportunity to do so remain is still unclear.