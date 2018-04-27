Huddersfield vs Everton Match Preview: Past Meeting, Form, Team News & More

Huddersfield Town and Everton face each other this weekend as the Terriers look to mathematically confirm their place in the Premier League next term.

David Wagner's men realistically only need a victory over the Toffees to be declared safe from the drop, but Sam Allardyce's charges will want to triumph as they bid for a top-eight finish.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash:

Last Meeting

The first league meeting between the duo for over 46 years saw Allardyce open his managerial account with a 2-0 win against Huddersfield.

In Allardyce's first game in charge since his appointment three days prior to the encounter, the Blues secured a routine win over the struggling Yorkshire side thanks to strikes from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the break,

It was a result that helped start off an eight-match unbeaten sequence for Everton during the early weeks of the 63-year-old's rein.

Form

Huddersfield ended a run of five games without a 1-0 win last time out with a last-gasp winner against fellow strugglers Watford.

Before that this weekend's hosts have lost three and drawn two to engulf them in the growing relegation battle, and their form needs to be improved quickly if they wish to avoid the drop.

Everton's slender 1-0 win over Newcastle on Monday evening saw them pick up a first win in four attempts, with that third win in seven matches lifting them above Leicester City in the table.

Successive draws against Liverpool and Swansea, coupled with a defeat to champions Manchester City, however, have all-but-ended their chances of qualifying for the Europa League.



Team News



Wagner will be without long-term injury victims Elias Kachunga and David Williams (both ankle) for the Merseysiders' visit but has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.

Everton are unable to select Sigurdsson (knee), Eliaquim Mangala (knee), Mason Holgate (ankle) or James McCarthy (broken leg) but Morgan Schneiderlin may be fit to feature after picking up a dead leg in the win over Newcastle.

Predicted Huddersfield Lineup: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg, Mooy; Quaner, Pritchard, van La Parra; Mounie.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Walcott, Rooney, Bolasie, Tosun.



Prediction

It's been 62 years since Huddersfield last tasted victory over Everton but, to be fair, there's only been eight clashes since their 1-0 triumph in March 1956.

With the Terriers having more to lose than the Toffees - and with the game on home turf - the chances are that Wagner's men will come out on top.

With two wins and a draw from their last four contests at the John Smith Stadium they'll fancy their chances, but Everton's away form has picked up - albeit better late than never - recently.

That all said, we expect the points to be shared come full time on Saturday.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Everton