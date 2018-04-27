Jose Mourinho Insists There Is 'No Chance' David de Gea Will Leave Old Trafford This Summer

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been forced to confront renewed speculation that star goalkeeper David de Gea could leave Manchester United this summer.

The Spanish international has been consistently linked with a return to his native Spain, where he previously played for Atletico Madrid, to join their city rivals and Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Sky Sports report that Mourinho has, however, been adamant in his desire to keep hold of his goalkeeping superstar, who was recently named in the PFA Team of the Year and has won Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in three of the last four seasons.

The United goalkeeper’s importance to his side has been paramount again this season, and Mourinho has been keen to warn off any suitors for the Spaniard this summer, insisting there is 'no chance' of De Gea leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reported to have switched their attention to Thibaut Courtois as their primary goalkeeping target ahead of the summer transfer window, with United’s stance appearing to be resolute and seemingly immovable under Mourinho.

De Gea apparently believes the current campaign, his seventh at Old Trafford, to have been his best in a United shirt.

He produced one of the outstanding goalkeeping performances of the season when United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates earlier in the season, keeping out a relentless drive of Arsenal attack to inspire his side to victory in north London.

The Gunners travel to Old Trafford this weekend to once again provide United’s opposition on Sunday afternoon. The added significance of this being Arsene Wenger’s final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager makes this fixture one which United, and Mourinho in particular, will be all the more eager to win.

Should Arsenal continue with the kind of offensive dominance and relentless attacking play which they displayed both at Old Trafford earlier in the season and against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday night, De Gea could once again have a key part to play. 

