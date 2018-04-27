Key Midfielder Set for Return From Injury Ahead of Liverpool's Potential Champions League Final

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Emre Can is set to ease Liverpool’s injury woes and boost the Reds’ midfield options ahead of their potential Champions League final next month.

The Germany international has been missing from action since March 17 with a back injury which has sidelined the midfielder during Liverpool’s last seven matches. According to Tuttosport, however, Can could be set for a timely return for his side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season-ending injury against Roma during the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg has left Jurgen Klopp with a concerning shortage of midfield options for the weeks ahead.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who replaced Chamberlain following his injury against Roma, along with James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson are now Liverpool’s only fit senior midfield options at present.

With a home match against Stoke City now upon Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, ahead of their second leg of the semi-final tie with Roma in the Italian capital next Wednesday, the workload on Liverpool’s midfielders may begin to take its toll.

Jurgen Klopp’s lack of options for rotation in the middle of the park will be of concern to the German coach. Despite the free-scoring exploits of his forward line, led by the prolific brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s shortage of midfield options will now be under scrutiny.

Should Liverpool overcome Roma, whom they currently lead 5-2 on aggregate, in the second leg of that crucial European tie, Can will be in line to return just in time to inject his side with much-needed fresh legs ahead of the showpiece finale in Kiev next month.

With Real Madrid or Bayern Munich the potential opponents in that final, the midfield battle against either European giant would be of great importance, and the dynamism and power of Can could make his availability for Liverpool crucial against either side.

The report also claims that, in the longer term, Can has yet to make a final decision on his club future, amid interest from Juventus and former employers, and potential opponents in the final, Bayern Munich. Can is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Having lost influential star Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, Liverpool will surely be keen to avoid another high-profile midfield departure this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)