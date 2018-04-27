Key Midfielder Set for Return From Injury Ahead of Liverpool's Potential Champions League Final

Emre Can is set to ease Liverpool’s injury woes and boost the Reds’ midfield options ahead of their potential Champions League final next month.

The Germany international has been missing from action since March 17 with a back injury which has sidelined the midfielder during Liverpool’s last seven matches. According to Tuttosport, however, Can could be set for a timely return for his side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season-ending injury against Roma during the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg has left Jurgen Klopp with a concerning shortage of midfield options for the weeks ahead.

'When life gives you a lemon, you make lemonade - and that's what Alex is doing'



Klopp has no doubt that the 'wonderful' @Alex_OxChambo will bounce back from his injury #LFC

Georginio Wijnaldum, who replaced Chamberlain following his injury against Roma, along with James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson are now Liverpool’s only fit senior midfield options at present.

With a home match against Stoke City now upon Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, ahead of their second leg of the semi-final tie with Roma in the Italian capital next Wednesday, the workload on Liverpool’s midfielders may begin to take its toll.

It's half-time in the tie. Another big 90 minutes in Rome await.

Up the Reds!



Up the Reds! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LeSwh7tVzl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2018

Jurgen Klopp’s lack of options for rotation in the middle of the park will be of concern to the German coach. Despite the free-scoring exploits of his forward line, led by the prolific brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s shortage of midfield options will now be under scrutiny.

Should Liverpool overcome Roma, whom they currently lead 5-2 on aggregate, in the second leg of that crucial European tie, Can will be in line to return just in time to inject his side with much-needed fresh legs ahead of the showpiece finale in Kiev next month.

Emre Can is "impressed with the ambition of Liverpool" this season and may now decide to put pen to paper and sign a new contract. (TuttoSport)

With Real Madrid or Bayern Munich the potential opponents in that final, the midfield battle against either European giant would be of great importance, and the dynamism and power of Can could make his availability for Liverpool crucial against either side.

The report also claims that, in the longer term, Can has yet to make a final decision on his club future, amid interest from Juventus and former employers, and potential opponents in the final, Bayern Munich. Can is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Having lost influential star Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, Liverpool will surely be keen to avoid another high-profile midfield departure this summer.