Leicester Offer Academy Star First Professional Contract After Brilliant Season

Leicester City have offered 18-year-old Nigerian wonderkid Calvin Ughelumba a new deal, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The left-back currently plays for the Foxes' Under-18 side and has made 15 appearances for the side so far this season. He is considered to be one of the best full-backs representing a Premier League academy.

Per Allnigeriasoccer's report, the player will be offered a one-year deal with the option to extend at the end of next season. If Ughhelumba does put pen to paper, it will be the very first on a professional deal. But if not, he won't be at the club next term, given his current deal runs up until the end of this season.

The teenager has also played in matches against League Two opposition this season, featuring against Carlisle United and Morecambe FC in EFL Trophy fixtures.

He will hope to represent his country on the international stage in the near future, but it will be interesting to see what happens next season - if he stays put - as there will be a chance to show his talent as part of the first team.