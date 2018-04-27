Leicester Offer Academy Star First Professional Contract After Brilliant Season

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Leicester City have offered 18-year-old Nigerian wonderkid Calvin Ughelumba a new deal, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The left-back currently plays for the Foxes' Under-18 side and has made 15 appearances for the side so far this season. He is considered to be one of the best full-backs representing a Premier League academy.

Per Allnigeriasoccer's report, the player will be offered a one-year deal with the option to extend at the end of next season. If Ughhelumba does put pen to paper, it will be the very first on a professional deal. But if not, he won't be at the club next term, given his current deal runs up until the end of this season.

The teenager has also played in matches against League Two opposition this season, featuring against Carlisle United and Morecambe FC in  EFL Trophy fixtures. 

(You may also be interested in: Claude Puel Reportedly Battling to Save Job as Leicester City Board Unrest Continues to Grow)

He will hope to represent his country on the international stage in the near future, but it will be interesting to see what happens next season - if he stays put - as there will be a chance to show his talent as part of the first team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)