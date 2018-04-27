Man Utd Set to Beat Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool to the Signing of Slovakian Wonderkid

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Manchester United have overcome interest from their Premier League rivals to sign 15-year-old Slovakian midfield prodigy Martin Svidersky.

The teenager had trials with the Old Trafford side, as well as their neighbours Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Celtic, Inter and Borussia Dortmund. But they have managed to snag him, despite the competition for his signature and have since signed him to a three-year deal.

A Dream Come True🔴 #BJVST🕆

A post shared by Martin Šviderský (@martin_svidersky) on

(You May also be interested in: Harsh Treatment: Paul Pogba Claims He Is 'Judged Differently' to Other Midfield Players)

Svidersky, who can also speak English, German, French and Greek, will join Kieran McKenna’s Under-18 squad for next season and will hope to work his way through the ranks and into the first team in the years to come.

United's academy heads have been working double time since the appointment of Nicky Butt; and the last 18 months have been very productive ones for the club, who are aiming to become a dominant force in the Premier League again.

The Red Devils haven't won a league title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but could lock up second place, as well as an FA Cup at the end of the season, something present first-team boss Jose Mourinho reckons could be considered a success.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)