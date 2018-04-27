Man Utd Set to Beat Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool to the Signing of Slovakian Wonderkid

Manchester United have overcome interest from their Premier League rivals to sign 15-year-old Slovakian midfield prodigy Martin Svidersky.

The teenager had trials with the Old Trafford side, as well as their neighbours Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Celtic, Inter and Borussia Dortmund. But they have managed to snag him, despite the competition for his signature and have since signed him to a three-year deal.

A Dream Come True🔴 #BJVST🕆 A post shared by Martin Šviderský (@martin_svidersky) on Apr 25, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

Svidersky, who can also speak English, German, French and Greek, will join Kieran McKenna’s Under-18 squad for next season and will hope to work his way through the ranks and into the first team in the years to come.

United's academy heads have been working double time since the appointment of Nicky Butt; and the last 18 months have been very productive ones for the club, who are aiming to become a dominant force in the Premier League again.

The Red Devils haven't won a league title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but could lock up second place, as well as an FA Cup at the end of the season, something present first-team boss Jose Mourinho reckons could be considered a success.